NHPC Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹109.7 and closed at ₹108.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹114.5 while the low was ₹108.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹114,563.62 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹117.8 and the low is ₹44.87. The BSE volume for the day was 8,355,970 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.96
|Support 1
|110.47
|Resistance 2
|117.97
|Support 2
|106.99
|Resistance 3
|121.45
|Support 3
|104.98
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 17.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 188.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 178 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.5 & ₹108.85 yesterday to end at ₹114.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend