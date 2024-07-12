Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 4.87 %. The stock closed at 108.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.05 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 109.7 and closed at 108.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 114.5 while the low was 108.85. The market capitalization stands at 114,563.62 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is 117.8 and the low is 44.87. The BSE volume for the day was 8,355,970 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.96Support 1110.47
Resistance 2117.97Support 2106.99
Resistance 3121.45Support 3104.98
12 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 94.0, 17.58% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
12 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 186 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 64770 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 188.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 178 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

12 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹108.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 114.5 & 108.85 yesterday to end at 114.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

