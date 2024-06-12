NHPC Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock opened at ₹102.8 and closed at ₹102.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹103.75, while the low was ₹102.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹103,815.43 crore. NHPC's 52-week high and low were ₹117.8 and ₹43.9 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 560,839.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 30.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -13.90% lower than yesterday
NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume is down by 13.90% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹103.2, a decrease of 0.83%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC touched a high of 103.9 & a low of 102.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|103.72
|Support 1
|102.67
|Resistance 2
|104.33
|Support 2
|102.23
|Resistance 3
|104.77
|Support 3
|101.62
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price has increased by 1.07% to reach ₹103.45, aligning with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.39% and 0.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1025.85
|8.15
|0.8
|1250.0
|686.9
|114432.82
|JSW Energy
|639.55
|2.75
|0.43
|663.85
|251.75
|104963.69
|NHPC
|103.45
|1.1
|1.07
|117.8
|43.9
|103915.89
|Torrent Power
|1585.05
|2.85
|0.18
|1633.1
|588.75
|76180.16
|SJVN
|135.85
|2.2
|1.65
|170.45
|36.31
|53386.33
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹102.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.75 & ₹102.5 yesterday to end at ₹102.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend