Wed Jun 12 2024 10:59:10
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 102.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.45 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock opened at 102.8 and closed at 102.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 103.75, while the low was 102.5. The market capitalization stood at 103,815.43 crore. NHPC's 52-week high and low were 117.8 and 43.9 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 560,839.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:00:35 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 30.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
12 Jun 2024, 10:49:09 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -13.90% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume is down by 13.90% compared to yesterday, with the price at 103.2, a decrease of 0.83%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 10:37:22 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC touched a high of 103.9 & a low of 102.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1103.72Support 1102.67
Resistance 2104.33Support 2102.23
Resistance 3104.77Support 3101.62
12 Jun 2024, 10:12:12 AM IST

12 Jun 2024, 09:53:32 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price has increased by 1.07% to reach 103.45, aligning with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.39% and 0.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1025.858.150.81250.0686.9114432.82
JSW Energy639.552.750.43663.85251.75104963.69
NHPC103.451.11.07117.843.9103915.89
Torrent Power1585.052.850.181633.1588.7576180.16
SJVN135.852.21.65170.4536.3153386.33
12 Jun 2024, 09:31:57 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹102.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 103.75 & 102.5 yesterday to end at 102.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

