NHPC Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹90.77 and closed at ₹90.09 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹91.9, while the low was ₹89.33. The market capitalization stood at ₹90,555.99 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹115.84, and the 52-week low was ₹38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC was 8,823,285 shares traded.
12 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
