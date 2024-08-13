NHPC Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹96.75 and closed at ₹97.75. The stock reached a high of ₹97.2 and a low of ₹95.4. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹97,336.39 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, NHPC has seen a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹48.48. The BSE volume for the day was 2,419,635 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at ₹97.15. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 93.16% to ₹97.15. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.46%
|3 Months
|-5.59%
|6 Months
|19.59%
|YTD
|49.95%
|1 Year
|93.16%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|97.59
|Support 1
|95.84
|Resistance 2
|98.27
|Support 2
|94.77
|Resistance 3
|99.34
|Support 3
|94.09
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 4.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹97.2 & ₹95.4 yesterday to end at ₹96.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.