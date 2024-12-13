NHPC Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹86.44 and closed slightly lower at ₹86.08. The stock reached a high of ₹86.78 and a low of ₹84.75 during the day. NHPC's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹85,422.98 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹58.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 672,562 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|86.29
|Support 1
|84.24
|Resistance 2
|87.57
|Support 2
|83.47
|Resistance 3
|88.34
|Support 3
|82.19
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 17.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 672 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹86.78 & ₹84.75 yesterday to end at ₹85.07. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.