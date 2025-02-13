Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Surge as Positive Trading Trends Emerge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 74.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.33 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 74 and closed slightly higher at 74.26, with a high of 74.41 and a low of 71.01. The company's market capitalization stands at 74,355.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, NHPC has reached a high of 118.45 and a low of 72.19. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 736,188 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:39 AM IST NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹75.33, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹74.09

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 75.33 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 71.91 and 75.51 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 71.91 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 75.51 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST Page Industries, NHPC share price in focus as will trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Page Industries, NHPC share price in focus as will trade ex-dividend today. Veedol Corporation, Sun TV Network are other companies whose Record date for determining the names of the members eligible to receive dividends had been set as February 13

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/page-industries-nhpc-share-price-in-focus-as-will-trade-ex-dividend-today-11739414153893.html

13 Feb 2025, 09:20 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at 74.26. However, over the past year, NHPC's shares have declined by 23.71%, also standing at 74.26. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.79%
3 Months-4.01%
6 Months-20.8%
YTD-4.04%
1 Year-23.71%
13 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 175.51Support 171.91
Resistance 276.86Support 269.66
Resistance 379.11Support 368.31
13 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 24.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold2111
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell1111
13 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16203 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 736 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹74.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 74.41 & 71.01 yesterday to end at 74.09. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

