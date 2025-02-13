NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Surge as Positive Trading Trends Emerge

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹74 and closed slightly higher at ₹74.26, with a high of ₹74.41 and a low of ₹71.01. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹74,355.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, NHPC has reached a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹72.19. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 736,188 shares for the day.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹75.33 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹71.91 and ₹75.51 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹71.91 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 75.51 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Dividend Stocks: Page Industries, NHPC share price in focus as will trade ex-dividend today. Veedol Corporation, Sun TV Network are other companies whose Record date for determining the names of the members eligible to receive dividends had been set as February 13
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at ₹74.26. However, over the past year, NHPC's shares have declined by 23.71%, also standing at ₹74.26. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.79%
|3 Months
|-4.01%
|6 Months
|-20.8%
|YTD
|-4.04%
|1 Year
|-23.71%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|75.51
|Support 1
|71.91
|Resistance 2
|76.86
|Support 2
|69.66
|Resistance 3
|79.11
|Support 3
|68.31
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 24.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 736 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹74.41 & ₹71.01 yesterday to end at ₹74.09. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend