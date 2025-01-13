Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 78.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.68 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 78.03 and closed slightly higher at 78.08. The stock reached a high of 78.52 and a low of 76.50 during the day. NHPC's market capitalization stands at approximately 76,944.97 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 68.45, with a trading volume of 1,851,070 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 177.95Support 175.84
Resistance 279.3Support 275.08
Resistance 380.06Support 373.73
13 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 30.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1112
13 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19342 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1851 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹78.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 78.52 & 76.5 yesterday to end at 76.68. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

