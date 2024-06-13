NHPC Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹102.8 and closed at ₹102.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹103.9, while the low was ₹102.5. The market capitalization of NHPC is ₹103,564.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹117.8, and the 52-week low is ₹43.9. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 2,949,830.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.9 & ₹102.5 yesterday to end at ₹102.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend