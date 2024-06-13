Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 102.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.1 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 102.8 and closed at 102.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 103.9, while the low was 102.5. The market capitalization of NHPC is 103,564.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 117.8, and the 52-week low is 43.9. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 2,949,830.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 50 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 136515 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹102.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 103.9 & 102.5 yesterday to end at 102.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

