NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Dips in Trading Today

NHPC stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -3.89 %. The stock closed at 90.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.64 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹90, closed at ₹90.15, with a high of ₹90.45 and a low of ₹86.25 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹87,030.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹115.84 and ₹38.7 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 9,040,336 on that day.
13 Mar 2024, 09:33:21 AM IST
NHPC share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-2.75%
3 Months
31.95%
6 Months
70.91%
YTD
34.13%
1 Year
115.28%
13 Mar 2024, 09:01:30 AM IST
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹86.64, down -3.89% from yesterday's ₹90.15
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹86.64 with a percent change of -3.89 and a net change of -3.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential opportunities for investment.
13 Mar 2024, 08:04:21 AM IST
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹90.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the National Stock Exchange of India (BSE), NHPC had a trading volume of 9,040,336 shares with a closing price of ₹90.15.
