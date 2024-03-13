Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -3.89 %. The stock closed at 90.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.64 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 90, closed at 90.15, with a high of 90.45 and a low of 86.25 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 87,030.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 115.84 and 38.7 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 9,040,336 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.75%
3 Months31.95%
6 Months70.91%
YTD34.13%
1 Year115.28%
13 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹86.64, down -3.89% from yesterday's ₹90.15

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 86.64 with a percent change of -3.89 and a net change of -3.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential opportunities for investment.

13 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹90.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the National Stock Exchange of India (BSE), NHPC had a trading volume of 9,040,336 shares with a closing price of 90.15.

