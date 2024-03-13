NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Dips in Trading Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹90, closed at ₹90.15, with a high of ₹90.45 and a low of ₹86.25 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹87,030.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹115.84 and ₹38.7 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 9,040,336 on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.75%
|3 Months
|31.95%
|6 Months
|70.91%
|YTD
|34.13%
|1 Year
|115.28%
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹86.64 with a percent change of -3.89 and a net change of -3.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential opportunities for investment.
On the last day of trading on the National Stock Exchange of India (BSE), NHPC had a trading volume of 9,040,336 shares with a closing price of ₹90.15.
