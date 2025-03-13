NHPC Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹78.64 and closed at ₹78.33, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹78.91 and a low of ₹77.72 during the day. NHPC has a market capitalization of ₹78,170.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹71.01. The BSE volume for the day was 268,238 shares.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 78.77 & a low of 77.55 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 78.18 and 77.7 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.43
|Support 1
|77.21
|Resistance 2
|79.21
|Support 2
|76.77
|Resistance 3
|79.65
|Support 3
|75.99
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹78.91 & ₹77.72 yesterday to end at ₹77.82. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.