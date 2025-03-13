Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 78.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.82 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 78.64 and closed at 78.33, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 78.91 and a low of 77.72 during the day. NHPC has a market capitalization of 78,170.46 crore, with a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 71.01. The BSE volume for the day was 268,238 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 78.77 & a low of 77.55 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 78.18 and 77.7 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.43Support 177.21
Resistance 279.21Support 276.77
Resistance 379.65Support 375.99
13 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹78.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 78.91 & 77.72 yesterday to end at 77.82. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

