NHPC Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 93.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.53 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC closed at 93.68 on the last trading day with an open price of 94.49. The stock reached a high of 95.5 and a low of 90.4 during the day. NHPC's market cap stood at 94,955.71 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is 115.84 and the 52-week low is 42.55. The BSE volume for NHPC was 10,990,152 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

The NHPC share price has decreased by 1.31% and is currently trading at 93.29. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen an impressive increase of 112.36%, reaching 93.29. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.79%
3 Months-3.26%
6 Months83.14%
YTD46.28%
1 Year112.36%
13 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST NHPC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 196.6Support 191.5
Resistance 298.6Support 288.4
Resistance 3101.7Support 386.4
13 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 23.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
13 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 110 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 88612 k

The trading volume yesterday was 24.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 99 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.

13 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹93.68 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 95.5 & 90.4 yesterday to end at 93.68. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

