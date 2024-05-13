NHPC Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC closed at ₹93.68 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹94.49. The stock reached a high of ₹95.5 and a low of ₹90.4 during the day. NHPC's market cap stood at ₹94,955.71 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹115.84 and the 52-week low is ₹42.55. The BSE volume for NHPC was 10,990,152 shares.
The NHPC share price has decreased by 1.31% and is currently trading at ₹93.29. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen an impressive increase of 112.36%, reaching ₹93.29. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.79%
|3 Months
|-3.26%
|6 Months
|83.14%
|YTD
|46.28%
|1 Year
|112.36%
The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|96.6
|Support 1
|91.5
|Resistance 2
|98.6
|Support 2
|88.4
|Resistance 3
|101.7
|Support 3
|86.4
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 23.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 24.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 99 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹95.5 & ₹90.4 yesterday to end at ₹93.68. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
