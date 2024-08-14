Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 96.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.15 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 97 and closed slightly lower at 96.9. The stock reached a high of 97.8 and a low of 94.7 during the day. NHPC has a market capitalization of 95,578.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 118.45 and 48.48, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 2,768,036 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52010 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

14 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹96.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 97.8 & 94.7 yesterday to end at 95.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

