NHPC Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹97 and closed slightly lower at ₹96.9. The stock reached a high of ₹97.8 and a low of ₹94.7 during the day. NHPC has a market capitalization of ₹95,578.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹118.45 and ₹48.48, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 2,768,036 shares were traded.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹97.8 & ₹94.7 yesterday to end at ₹95.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.