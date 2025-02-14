NHPC Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹73 and closed at ₹74.09, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹76.22 and a low of ₹72.98 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹75,580.20 crore, NHPC's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹118.45 and low of ₹71.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 894,682 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|76.75
|Support 1
|73.3
|Resistance 2
|78.23
|Support 2
|71.33
|Resistance 3
|80.2
|Support 3
|69.85
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 22.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 894 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹76.22 & ₹72.98 yesterday to end at ₹75.31. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend