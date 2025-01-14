Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -5.33 %. The stock closed at 76.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.59 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 74.99 and closed at 76.68, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 75.31 and a low of 72.19 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 72,896.82 crore, NHPC has a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 68.45. The trading volume on BSE was significant, with 2,294,124 shares exchanged.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19867 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

14 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹76.68 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 75.31 & 72.19 yesterday to end at 72.59. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

