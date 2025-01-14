NHPC Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹74.99 and closed at ₹76.68, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹75.31 and a low of ₹72.19 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹72,896.82 crore, NHPC has a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹68.45. The trading volume on BSE was significant, with 2,294,124 shares exchanged.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹75.31 & ₹72.19 yesterday to end at ₹72.59. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend