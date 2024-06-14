NHPC Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹103.5, with a high of ₹104 and a low of ₹101.85. The stock closed at ₹103.1. The market capitalization of NHPC stands at ₹102,760.71 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹117.8, and the 52-week low is ₹43.9. The BSE volume for NHPC was 1,877,371 shares traded.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|103.56
|Support 1
|101.36
|Resistance 2
|104.91
|Support 2
|100.51
|Resistance 3
|105.76
|Support 3
|99.16
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 29.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 1877 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹104 & ₹101.85 yesterday to end at ₹103.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend