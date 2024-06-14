Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 103.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.3 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 103.5, with a high of 104 and a low of 101.85. The stock closed at 103.1. The market capitalization of NHPC stands at 102,760.71 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is 117.8, and the 52-week low is 43.9. The BSE volume for NHPC was 1,877,371 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1103.56Support 1101.36
Resistance 2104.91Support 2100.51
Resistance 3105.76Support 399.16
14 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 29.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
14 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 133910 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 1877 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹103.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 104 & 101.85 yesterday to end at 103.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

