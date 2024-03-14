Active Stocks
Wed Mar 13 2024 15:59:35
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -9.74 %. The stock closed at 86.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.2 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price TodayPremium
NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 86.62 and closed at 86.64 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 86.62, while the low was 77.34. The market capitalization stood at 78,552.17 crores. NHPC's 52-week high and low were 115.84 and 38.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,863,944 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:03:11 AM IST

NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹86.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,863,944 and the closing price was 86.64.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

