NHPC Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹86.62 and closed at ₹86.64 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹86.62, while the low was ₹77.34. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,552.17 crores. NHPC's 52-week high and low were ₹115.84 and ₹38.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,863,944 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹86.64 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,863,944 and the closing price was ₹86.64.