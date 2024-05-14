NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹94.86 and closed at ₹94.53 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹94.86, while the lowest was ₹91.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹94,162.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹115.84 and ₹42.55 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 8,336,876.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 43.41% higher than yesterday
The volume of NHPC traded until 10 AM is 43.41% higher than yesterday, with the price currently trading at ₹97.55, up by 4.06%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC touched a high of 97.39 & a low of 95.28 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|97.93
|Support 1
|95.82
|Resistance 2
|98.72
|Support 2
|94.5
|Resistance 3
|100.04
|Support 3
|93.71
NHPC Live Updates
NHPC
NHPC
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 2.52% to reach ₹96.1, outperforming its peers. While Adani Energy Solutions is experiencing a decline, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are all seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw marginal gains of 0.19% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|985.4
|-6.05
|-0.61
|1250.0
|686.9
|109920.65
|JSW Energy
|586.15
|11.85
|2.06
|651.55
|240.0
|96199.62
|NHPC
|96.1
|2.36
|2.52
|115.84
|42.55
|96532.78
|Torrent Power
|1373.75
|57.25
|4.35
|1633.1
|521.7
|66024.73
|SJVN
|126.4
|2.9
|2.35
|170.45
|35.17
|49672.61
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹96.2, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹93.74
The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹95.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹96.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹96.95 then there can be further positive price movement.
NHPC share price live: Price Analysis
NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.81% today, reaching ₹94.50. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 110.44% to ₹94.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.86%
|3 Months
|13.03%
|6 Months
|79.77%
|YTD
|45.12%
|1 Year
|110.44%
NHPC share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|95.5
|Support 1
|92.0
|Resistance 2
|96.95
|Support 2
|89.95
|Resistance 3
|99.0
|Support 3
|88.5
NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 23.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 71 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 89702 k
The trading volume yesterday was 20.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹94.53 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹94.86 & ₹91.4 yesterday to end at ₹94.53. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!