LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 2.62 %. The stock closed at 93.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.2 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price TodayPremium
NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 94.86 and closed at 94.53 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 94.86, while the lowest was 91.4. The market capitalization stands at 94,162.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 115.84 and 42.55 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 8,336,876.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:49:14 AM IST

NHPC share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 43.41% higher than yesterday

The volume of NHPC traded until 10 AM is 43.41% higher than yesterday, with the price currently trading at 97.55, up by 4.06%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:38:36 AM IST

NHPC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC touched a high of 97.39 & a low of 95.28 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 197.93Support 195.82
Resistance 298.72Support 294.5
Resistance 3100.04Support 393.71
14 May 2024, 10:11:06 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:55:10 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 2.52% to reach 96.1, outperforming its peers. While Adani Energy Solutions is experiencing a decline, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are all seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw marginal gains of 0.19% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions985.4-6.05-0.611250.0686.9109920.65
JSW Energy586.1511.852.06651.55240.096199.62
NHPC96.12.362.52115.8442.5596532.78
Torrent Power1373.7557.254.351633.1521.766024.73
SJVN126.42.92.35170.4535.1749672.61
14 May 2024, 09:38:55 AM IST

NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹96.2, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹93.74

The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 95.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 96.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 96.95 then there can be further positive price movement.

14 May 2024, 09:15:51 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.81% today, reaching 94.50. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 110.44% to 94.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.86%
3 Months13.03%
6 Months79.77%
YTD45.12%
1 Year110.44%
14 May 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

NHPC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 195.5Support 192.0
Resistance 296.95Support 289.95
Resistance 399.0Support 388.5
14 May 2024, 08:33:22 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 23.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
14 May 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 71 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 89702 k

The trading volume yesterday was 20.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

14 May 2024, 08:07:20 AM IST

NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹94.53 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 94.86 & 91.4 yesterday to end at 94.53. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

