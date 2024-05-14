NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹94.86 and closed at ₹94.53 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹94.86, while the lowest was ₹91.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹94,162.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹115.84 and ₹42.55 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 8,336,876.
The volume of NHPC traded until 10 AM is 43.41% higher than yesterday, with the price currently trading at ₹97.55, up by 4.06%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC touched a high of 97.39 & a low of 95.28 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|97.93
|Support 1
|95.82
|Resistance 2
|98.72
|Support 2
|94.5
|Resistance 3
|100.04
|Support 3
|93.71
Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 2.52% to reach ₹96.1, outperforming its peers. While Adani Energy Solutions is experiencing a decline, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are all seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw marginal gains of 0.19% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|985.4
|-6.05
|-0.61
|1250.0
|686.9
|109920.65
|JSW Energy
|586.15
|11.85
|2.06
|651.55
|240.0
|96199.62
|NHPC
|96.1
|2.36
|2.52
|115.84
|42.55
|96532.78
|Torrent Power
|1373.75
|57.25
|4.35
|1633.1
|521.7
|66024.73
|SJVN
|126.4
|2.9
|2.35
|170.45
|35.17
|49672.61
The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹95.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹96.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹96.95 then there can be further positive price movement.
NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.81% today, reaching ₹94.50. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 110.44% to ₹94.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.86%
|3 Months
|13.03%
|6 Months
|79.77%
|YTD
|45.12%
|1 Year
|110.44%
The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|95.5
|Support 1
|92.0
|Resistance 2
|96.95
|Support 2
|89.95
|Resistance 3
|99.0
|Support 3
|88.5
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 23.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 20.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹94.86 & ₹91.4 yesterday to end at ₹94.53. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
