NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC closed at ₹92.87 with an open price of ₹92.14 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹94.2 and a low of ₹91.83. The market capitalization stands at ₹92,625.27 crore. The 52-week high is ₹115.84 and the 52-week low is ₹39.83. The BSE volume for NHPC was 5,518,165 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.59%
|3 Months
|30.39%
|6 Months
|75.88%
|YTD
|42.8%
|1 Year
|115.29%
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹92.21 with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -0.66. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, NHPC on the BSE had a trading volume of 5,518,165 shares with a closing price of ₹92.87.
