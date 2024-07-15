NHPC Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price on the last day was ₹115 for the open and ₹114.05 for the close. The high was ₹116.95 and the low was ₹112.5. The market cap was ₹113,508.89 crore with a 52-week high of ₹117.8 and a low of ₹44.87. The BSE volume for the day was 8,344,487 shares traded.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at ₹113.85. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 145.70% to reach ₹113.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.86%
|3 Months
|12.97%
|6 Months
|63.44%
|YTD
|74.95%
|1 Year
|145.7%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.71
|Support 1
|111.31
|Resistance 2
|118.53
|Support 2
|109.73
|Resistance 3
|120.11
|Support 3
|106.91
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 15.93% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 135.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 158 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.95 & ₹112.5 yesterday to end at ₹113. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend