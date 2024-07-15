Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 114.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price on the last day was 115 for the open and 114.05 for the close. The high was 116.95 and the low was 112.5. The market cap was 113,508.89 crore with a 52-week high of 117.8 and a low of 44.87. The BSE volume for the day was 8,344,487 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at 113.85. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 145.70% to reach 113.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.86%
3 Months12.97%
6 Months63.44%
YTD74.95%
1 Year145.7%
15 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.71Support 1111.31
Resistance 2118.53Support 2109.73
Resistance 3120.11Support 3106.91
15 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 95.0, 15.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3233
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
15 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 166 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70922 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 135.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 158 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

15 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹114.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 116.95 & 112.5 yesterday to end at 113. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

