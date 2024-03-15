Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 8.73 %. The stock closed at 78.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.03 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened and closed at 78.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 86.73, while the low was 73.7. The market capitalization of NHPC was 85,412.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 115.84, and the 52-week low was 38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC was 23,476,747 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 09:00:02 AM IST

NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹85.03, up 8.73% from yesterday's ₹78.2

NHPC stock is currently trading at 85.03, with a net change of 6.83 and a percent change of 8.73. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.

15 Mar 2024, 08:00:06 AM IST

NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹78.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,476,747, and the closing price was 78.20.

