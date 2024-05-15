Hello User
NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at 97.39, down -1.58% from yesterday's 98.95

46 min read . 15 May 2024

46 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 98.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.39 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Highlights

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC's stock opened at 94.1 and closed at 93.74 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 99.39 and the low was 93.99. The market capitalization stood at 99,395.62 crore. The 52-week high and low were 115.84 and 42.55 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 6,157,635 shares traded on that day.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC has a 4.74% MF holding & 6.80% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.62% in december to 4.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.38% in december to 6.80% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:35 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC reported a ROE of 10.83% in the latest fiscal year, with a return on investment of 6.06%. Consensus estimates project a ROE of 8.99% in the current fiscal year and 11.69% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:10 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC has shown an EPS growth of 10.48% and a revenue growth of 1.96% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 97727.90 cr, which is 7.87% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a -18.95% revenue growth and an undefined profit growth for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:37 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 26.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 06:10 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price dropped by 1.58% to reach 97.39, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. JSW Energy and SJVN are declining, whereas Adani Energy Solutions and Torrent Power are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.08% and 0.16% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1023.01.10.111250.0686.9114114.9
JSW Energy598.0-2.1-0.35651.55240.098144.46
NHPC97.39-1.56-1.58115.8442.5597828.59
Torrent Power1364.24.50.331633.1521.765565.74
SJVN129.35-1.1-0.84170.4535.1750831.9
15 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC stock's low price today was 96.91 and the high price was 100.37.

15 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed today at ₹97.39, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹98.95

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price closed the day at 97.39 - a 1.58% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 99.4 , 101.5 , 102.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 96.2 , 95.1 , 93.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:45 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -17.40% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 3 PM, NHPC's trading volume is down by 17.40% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 97.39, a decrease of 1.58%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signify further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:38 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹97.67, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹98.95

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 97.67 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 95.53 and 101.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 95.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days95.59
10 Days96.66
20 Days93.54
50 Days90.59
100 Days83.96
300 Days68.16
15 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:49 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -1.32% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NHPC traded until 2 PM is 1.32% lower than yesterday, with the price at 97.97, down by 0.99%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 98.13 and 97.5 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 97.5 and selling near the hourly resistance of 98.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 198.36Support 197.56
Resistance 298.75Support 297.15
Resistance 399.16Support 396.76
15 May 2024, 02:07 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹97.91, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹98.95

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at 97.91 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 95.53 and 101.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 95.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -5.71% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 1 PM, NHPC's trading volume is 5.71% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 97.84, down by 1.12%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving within a range of 98.57 and 97.82 in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading techniques by purchasing near the hourly support of 97.82 and selling near the hourly resistance of 98.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 198.13Support 197.5
Resistance 298.48Support 297.22
Resistance 398.76Support 396.87
15 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC stock's low price today was 97.7 and the high price was 100.37.

15 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -11.55% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the volume of NHPC shares traded is 11.55% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 98, a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 98.86 and 97.61 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 97.61 and selling near the hourly resistance of 98.86.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 198.57Support 197.82
Resistance 299.03Support 297.53
Resistance 399.32Support 397.07
15 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹98.65, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹98.95

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 98.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 95.53 and 101.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 95.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -0.84% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The volume of NHPC traded until 11 AM is 0.84% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 98.42, a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded is a significant factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:36 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 99.57 and 97.72 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 97.72 and selling near hourly resistance at 99.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 198.86Support 197.61
Resistance 299.53Support 297.03
Resistance 3100.11Support 396.36
15 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹98.52, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹98.95

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at 98.52 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 95.53 and 101.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 95.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price dropped by 0.26% to reach 98.69, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. SJVN is declining, whereas Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and Torrent Power are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1024.72.80.271250.0686.9114304.53
JSW Energy604.94.80.8651.55240.099276.89
NHPC98.69-0.26-0.26115.8442.5599134.45
Torrent Power1376.016.31.21633.1521.766132.87
SJVN129.95-0.5-0.38170.4535.1751067.69
15 May 2024, 10:53 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 14.65% higher than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume is 14.65% higher than yesterday, with the price at 98.19, up by -0.77%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement combined with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 100.05 & a low of 98.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.57Support 197.72
Resistance 2100.73Support 297.03
Resistance 3101.42Support 395.87
15 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 0.34% to reach 99.29, outperforming its peers. While SJVN is declining, Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and Torrent Power are experiencing upward trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains, with Nifty rising by 0.24% and Sensex by 0.1%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1031.759.850.961250.0686.9115090.96
JSW Energy609.29.11.52651.55240.099982.61
NHPC99.290.340.34115.8442.5599737.15
Torrent Power1367.858.150.61633.1521.765741.17
SJVN130.15-0.3-0.23170.4535.1751146.28
15 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹99.94, up 1% from yesterday's ₹98.95

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 99.94 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 95.53 and 101.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 95.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's share price has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at 99.50. Over the past year, NHPC's shares have surged by 125.14% to reach 99.50. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.91%
3 Months12.88%
6 Months89.74%
YTD53.17%
1 Year125.14%
15 May 2024, 09:05 AM IST MSCI May rejig to attract FII inflows worth $2 billion in India; Canara Bank, NHPC, Indus Towers among inclusions

MSCI May rejig: Stocks such as Indus Towers, PB Fintech, Phoenix Mills, Sundaram Finance, Mankind Pharma and others are the key contenders to be included in the index

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/msci-may-rejig-to-attract-fii-inflows-worth-2-billion-in-india-canara-bank-nhpc-indus-towers-among-inclusions-11715703838604.html

15 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1101.08Support 195.53
Resistance 2103.02Support 291.92
Resistance 3106.63Support 389.98
15 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 111 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 93081 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 105 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

15 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹93.74 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 99.39 & 93.99 yesterday to end at 93.74. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.