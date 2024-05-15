NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at 97.39, down -1.58% from yesterday's 98.95

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC's stock opened at ₹94.1 and closed at ₹93.74 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹99.39 and the low was ₹93.99. The market capitalization stood at ₹99,395.62 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹115.84 and ₹42.55 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 6,157,635 shares traded on that day.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC has a 4.74% MF holding & 6.80% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.62% in december to 4.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.38% in december to 6.80% in march quarter.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC reported a ROE of 10.83% in the latest fiscal year, with a return on investment of 6.06%. Consensus estimates project a ROE of 8.99% in the current fiscal year and 11.69% in the upcoming fiscal year.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC has shown an EPS growth of 10.48% and a revenue growth of 1.96% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 97727.90 cr, which is 7.87% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a -18.95% revenue growth and an undefined profit growth for the fourth quarter.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 26.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price dropped by 1.58% to reach ₹97.39, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. JSW Energy and SJVN are declining, whereas Adani Energy Solutions and Torrent Power are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.08% and 0.16% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1023.0
|1.1
|0.11
|1250.0
|686.9
|114114.9
|JSW Energy
|598.0
|-2.1
|-0.35
|651.55
|240.0
|98144.46
|NHPC
|97.39
|-1.56
|-1.58
|115.84
|42.55
|97828.59
|Torrent Power
|1364.2
|4.5
|0.33
|1633.1
|521.7
|65565.74
|SJVN
|129.35
|-1.1
|-0.84
|170.45
|35.17
|50831.9
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC stock's low price today was ₹96.91 and the high price was ₹100.37.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price closed the day at ₹97.39 - a 1.58% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 99.4 , 101.5 , 102.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 96.2 , 95.1 , 93.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 3 PM, NHPC's trading volume is down by 17.40% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹97.39, a decrease of 1.58%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signify further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹97.67 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹95.53 and ₹101.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹95.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|95.59
|10 Days
|96.66
|20 Days
|93.54
|50 Days
|90.59
|100 Days
|83.96
|300 Days
|68.16
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NHPC traded until 2 PM is 1.32% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹97.97, down by 0.99%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 98.13 and 97.5 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 97.5 and selling near the hourly resistance of 98.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|98.36
|Support 1
|97.56
|Resistance 2
|98.75
|Support 2
|97.15
|Resistance 3
|99.16
|Support 3
|96.76
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at ₹97.91 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹95.53 and ₹101.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹95.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 1 PM, NHPC's trading volume is 5.71% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹97.84, down by 1.12%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving within a range of 98.57 and 97.82 in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading techniques by purchasing near the hourly support of 97.82 and selling near the hourly resistance of 98.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|98.13
|Support 1
|97.5
|Resistance 2
|98.48
|Support 2
|97.22
|Resistance 3
|98.76
|Support 3
|96.87
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC stock's low price today was ₹97.7 and the high price was ₹100.37.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the volume of NHPC shares traded is 11.55% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹98, a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 98.86 and 97.61 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 97.61 and selling near the hourly resistance of 98.86.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|98.57
|Support 1
|97.82
|Resistance 2
|99.03
|Support 2
|97.53
|Resistance 3
|99.32
|Support 3
|97.07
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹98.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹95.53 and ₹101.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹95.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The volume of NHPC traded until 11 AM is 0.84% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹98.42, a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded is a significant factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 99.57 and 97.72 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 97.72 and selling near hourly resistance at 99.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|98.86
|Support 1
|97.61
|Resistance 2
|99.53
|Support 2
|97.03
|Resistance 3
|100.11
|Support 3
|96.36
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at ₹98.52 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹95.53 and ₹101.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹95.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price dropped by 0.26% to reach ₹98.69, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. SJVN is declining, whereas Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and Torrent Power are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1024.7
|2.8
|0.27
|1250.0
|686.9
|114304.53
|JSW Energy
|604.9
|4.8
|0.8
|651.55
|240.0
|99276.89
|NHPC
|98.69
|-0.26
|-0.26
|115.84
|42.55
|99134.45
|Torrent Power
|1376.0
|16.3
|1.2
|1633.1
|521.7
|66132.87
|SJVN
|129.95
|-0.5
|-0.38
|170.45
|35.17
|51067.69
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume is 14.65% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹98.19, up by -0.77%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement combined with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 100.05 & a low of 98.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.57
|Support 1
|97.72
|Resistance 2
|100.73
|Support 2
|97.03
|Resistance 3
|101.42
|Support 3
|95.87
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 0.34% to reach ₹99.29, outperforming its peers. While SJVN is declining, Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and Torrent Power are experiencing upward trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains, with Nifty rising by 0.24% and Sensex by 0.1%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1031.75
|9.85
|0.96
|1250.0
|686.9
|115090.96
|JSW Energy
|609.2
|9.1
|1.52
|651.55
|240.0
|99982.61
|NHPC
|99.29
|0.34
|0.34
|115.84
|42.55
|99737.15
|Torrent Power
|1367.85
|8.15
|0.6
|1633.1
|521.7
|65741.17
|SJVN
|130.15
|-0.3
|-0.23
|170.45
|35.17
|51146.28
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹99.94 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹95.53 and ₹101.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹95.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's share price has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at ₹99.50. Over the past year, NHPC's shares have surged by 125.14% to reach ₹99.50. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.91%
|3 Months
|12.88%
|6 Months
|89.74%
|YTD
|53.17%
|1 Year
|125.14%
MSCI May rejig: Stocks such as Indus Towers, PB Fintech, Phoenix Mills, Sundaram Finance, Mankind Pharma and others are the key contenders to be included in the index
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/msci-may-rejig-to-attract-fii-inflows-worth-2-billion-in-india-canara-bank-nhpc-indus-towers-among-inclusions-11715703838604.html
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|101.08
|Support 1
|95.53
|Resistance 2
|103.02
|Support 2
|91.92
|Resistance 3
|106.63
|Support 3
|89.98
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 105 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹99.39 & ₹93.99 yesterday to end at ₹93.74. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
