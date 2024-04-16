Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Positive Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 88.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.95 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 87.56 and closed at 92.21. The stock reached a high of 90.6 and a low of 86.81. The market capitalization stood at 89,330.49 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was 115.84 and the 52-week low was 39.83. The BSE trading volume for NHPC was 5,381,846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's low price for the day was 87.61, while the high price reached was 90.20.

16 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹89.95, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹88.93

NHPC stock is currently priced at 89.95, with a net change of 1.02 and a percent change of 1.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, suggesting positive movement in the market.

16 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Energy Solutions1041.61.90.181250.0686.9116189.72
JSW Energy602.5-6.85-1.12632.35240.098842.31
NHPC89.981.051.18115.8441.7190385.22
Torrent Power1563.6536.82.411633.1513.7575151.64
SJVN125.751.451.17170.4532.649417.17
16 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹89.81, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹88.93

NHPC stock is currently priced at 89.81, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 0.88. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock reached a low of 87.61 and a high of 90.20 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹89.93, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹88.93

NHPC stock is currently priced at 89.93, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.32%
3 Months22.65%
6 Months70.57%
YTD37.69%
1 Year107.58%
16 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹88.93, down -3.56% from yesterday's ₹92.21

The NHPC stock is currently trading at 88.93, with a decrease of 3.56% in percentage change and a net change of -3.28. This indicates a downward trend in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹92.21 on last trading day

On the last day, NHPC had a trading volume of 5,381,846 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 92.21.

