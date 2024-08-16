NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NHPC opened at ₹95.7 and closed at ₹95.15, with a high of ₹96.1 and a low of ₹93. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹94,071.75 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, NHPC's stock ranged between a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹48.48. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,352,551 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹93.25, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹93.65
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹93.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹92.47 and ₹95.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹92.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 95.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC's share price has decreased by 0.64% and is currently trading at ₹93.05. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 86.06%, reaching ₹93.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.04%, reaching 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.83%
|3 Months
|-11.26%
|6 Months
|5.79%
|YTD
|45.02%
|1 Year
|86.06%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|95.47
|Support 1
|92.47
|Resistance 2
|97.26
|Support 2
|91.26
|Resistance 3
|98.47
|Support 3
|89.47
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 8.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 50363 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹95.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹96.1 & ₹93 yesterday to end at ₹93.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.