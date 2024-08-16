Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 93.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.25 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NHPC opened at 95.7 and closed at 95.15, with a high of 96.1 and a low of 93. The company's market capitalization stood at 94,071.75 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, NHPC's stock ranged between a high of 118.45 and a low of 48.48. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,352,551 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:31 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹93.25, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹93.65

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 93.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 92.47 and 95.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 92.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 95.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC's share price has decreased by 0.64% and is currently trading at 93.05. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 86.06%, reaching 93.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.04%, reaching 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.83%
3 Months-11.26%
6 Months5.79%
YTD45.02%
1 Year86.06%
16 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 195.47Support 192.47
Resistance 297.26Support 291.26
Resistance 398.47Support 389.47
16 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 101.5, 8.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2333
    Buy2110
    Hold1000
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell2111
16 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 50363 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

16 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹95.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 96.1 & 93 yesterday to end at 93.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

