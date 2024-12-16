NHPC Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹85 and closed slightly higher at ₹85.07. The stock reached a high of ₹85.88 and a low of ₹83.12 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹85,423 crore, NHPC’s performance reflects its position within the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹58.35, with a trading volume of 1,362,418 shares on the BSE.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|86.51
|Support 1
|83.77
|Resistance 2
|87.58
|Support 2
|82.1
|Resistance 3
|89.25
|Support 3
|81.03
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 17.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1362 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹85.88 & ₹83.12 yesterday to end at ₹85.43. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.