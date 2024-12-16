Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 85.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.43 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 85 and closed slightly higher at 85.07. The stock reached a high of 85.88 and a low of 83.12 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 85,423 crore, NHPC’s performance reflects its position within the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 58.35, with a trading volume of 1,362,418 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 186.51Support 183.77
Resistance 287.58Support 282.1
Resistance 389.25Support 381.03
16 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 17.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1112
16 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25519 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1362 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹85.07 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 85.88 & 83.12 yesterday to end at 85.43. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.