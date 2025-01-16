NHPC Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹77.86 and closed lower at ₹76.45. The stock reached a high of ₹78.67 and a low of ₹76.41 during the session. The market capitalization stands at ₹77,527.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹68.54. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,382,032 shares for NHPC, reflecting active market participation.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 1.75%, currently trading at ₹78.55. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a notable rise of 6.68%, reaching ₹78.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 5.05%, rising to 23,213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.29%
|3 Months
|-6.82%
|6 Months
|-31.83%
|YTD
|-4.35%
|1 Year
|6.68%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.46
|Support 1
|76.12
|Resistance 2
|79.75
|Support 2
|75.07
|Resistance 3
|80.8
|Support 3
|73.78
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 29.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹78.67 & ₹76.41 yesterday to end at ₹77.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend