NHPC Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 113 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.8 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 113.95 and closed at 113 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 118.45, while the low was 111.65. The market capitalization stood at 116,321.5 crore. The 52-week high was 117.8, and the 52-week low was 44.87. The BSE volume for the day was 7,998,254 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 146 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 75568 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 138 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

16 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹113 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 118.45 & 111.65 yesterday to end at 115.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

