NHPC Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹113.95 and closed at ₹113 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹118.45, while the low was ₹111.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹116,321.5 crore. The 52-week high was ₹117.8, and the 52-week low was ₹44.87. The BSE volume for the day was 7,998,254 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 138 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.45 & ₹111.65 yesterday to end at ₹115.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend