NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at ₹98.17, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹97.39

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC's stock opened at ₹99.4 and closed at ₹98.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹100.37, while the lowest was ₹96.91. The market capitalization of NHPC stands at ₹97,828.59 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹115.84, and the 52-week low is ₹42.55. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on the last trading day was 7,871,606.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC has a 4.74% MF holding & 6.80% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.62% in december to 4.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.38% in december to 6.80% in march quarter.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC reported a ROE of 10.83% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment of 6.06%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 8.99% and 11.69% respectively.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC has shown an EPS growth of 10.48% and a revenue growth of 1.96% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 97727.90 cr, which is -7.87% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a -18.95% revenue growth and ∞% profit growth in the fourth quarter.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 26.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 0.8% to reach ₹98.17, outperforming its peers. While JSW Energy and Torrent Power are experiencing declines, Adani Energy Solutions and SJVN are seeing an uptick in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1032.35
|11.4
|1.12
|1250.0
|686.9
|115157.89
|JSW Energy
|594.0
|-4.0
|-0.67
|651.55
|240.0
|97487.97
|NHPC
|98.17
|0.78
|0.8
|115.84
|42.55
|98612.11
|Torrent Power
|1340.0
|-26.15
|-1.91
|1633.1
|521.7
|64402.65
|SJVN
|131.8
|2.45
|1.89
|170.45
|35.17
|51794.7
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC stock reached a high of ₹99.5 and a low of ₹97.24 on the current trading day.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed today at ₹98.17, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹97.39
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price closed the day at ₹98.17 - a 0.8% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 99.23 , 100.52 , 101.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 96.93 , 95.92 , 94.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -6.91% lower than yesterday
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the volume of NHPC traded is 6.91% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹98.17, which is down by 0.8%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates:
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹98.04, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹97.39
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹98.04 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹96.2 and ₹99.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹96.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|95.95
|10 Days
|97.21
|20 Days
|93.87
|50 Days
|90.71
|100 Days
|84.32
|300 Days
|68.42
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -11.60% lower than yesterday
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NHPC traded until 2 PM is down by 11.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹98, showing a decrease of 0.63%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 98.33 and 97.26 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 97.26 and selling near the hourly resistance at 98.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|97.89
|Support 1
|97.28
|Resistance 2
|98.17
|Support 2
|96.95
|Resistance 3
|98.5
|Support 3
|96.67
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹97.4, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹97.39
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at ₹97.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹96.2 and ₹99.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹96.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -14.23% lower than yesterday
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The volume of NHPC traded until 1 PM is 14.23% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at ₹97.42, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further declines in prices.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC reached a high of 98.58 and a low of 97.51 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 98.13 and 97.83, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider exiting current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|98.33
|Support 1
|97.26
|Resistance 2
|98.99
|Support 2
|96.85
|Resistance 3
|99.4
|Support 3
|96.19
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC stock's low price today was ₹98.01 and the high price reached was ₹99.50.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.99% lower than yesterday
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the volume of NHPC traded is 14.99% lower compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹98.51, marking a decrease of 1.15%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 99.18 and 98.05 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 98.05 and selling near the hourly resistance of 99.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|98.81
|Support 1
|98.13
|Resistance 2
|99.19
|Support 2
|97.83
|Resistance 3
|99.49
|Support 3
|97.45
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|95.95
|10 Days
|97.21
|20 Days
|93.87
|50 Days
|90.71
|100 Days
|84.32
|300 Days
|68.42
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹98.72, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹97.39
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at ₹98.72 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹96.2 and ₹99.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹96.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -24.26% lower than yesterday
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The volume of NHPC traded by 11 AM is 24.26% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹98.4, down by 1.04%. Analyzing volume traded along with price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 99.4 and 98.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 98.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 99.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.18
|Support 1
|98.05
|Resistance 2
|99.85
|Support 2
|97.59
|Resistance 3
|100.31
|Support 3
|96.92
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹98.45, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹97.39
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at ₹98.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹96.2 and ₹99.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹96.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 1.54% to reach ₹98.89, outperforming its peers. While Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and Torrent Power saw a decline in their stock prices, SJVN, another peer of NHPC, experienced an increase. The overall market performance was negative, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both down by -0.19%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1020.3
|-0.65
|-0.06
|1250.0
|686.9
|113813.72
|JSW Energy
|597.5
|-0.5
|-0.08
|651.55
|240.0
|98062.4
|NHPC
|98.89
|1.5
|1.54
|115.84
|42.55
|99335.35
|Torrent Power
|1362.2
|-3.95
|-0.29
|1633.1
|521.7
|65469.62
|SJVN
|131.45
|2.1
|1.62
|170.45
|35.17
|51657.16
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -23.64% lower than yesterday
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume is down by 23.64% compared to yesterday, while the price has decreased by 1.76% to ₹99.1. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 99.35 & a low of 98.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.4
|Support 1
|98.15
|Resistance 2
|100.0
|Support 2
|97.5
|Resistance 3
|100.65
|Support 3
|96.9
NHPC Share Price Live Updates:
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 1.08% to reach ₹98.44, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Adani Energy Solutions is declining, whereas JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are all seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.29% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1019.0
|-1.95
|-0.19
|1250.0
|686.9
|113668.7
|JSW Energy
|600.35
|2.35
|0.39
|651.55
|240.0
|98530.14
|NHPC
|98.44
|1.05
|1.08
|115.84
|42.55
|98883.32
|Torrent Power
|1373.0
|6.85
|0.5
|1633.1
|521.7
|65988.68
|SJVN
|132.2
|2.85
|2.2
|170.45
|35.17
|51951.89
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹98.83, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹97.39
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹98.83 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹96.2 and ₹99.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹96.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price increased by 1.95% and is currently trading at ₹99.29. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 120.11% to reach ₹99.29. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to reach 22319.20 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.47%
|3 Months
|8.24%
|6 Months
|88.39%
|YTD
|50.77%
|1 Year
|120.11%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.4
|Support 1
|96.2
|Resistance 2
|101.5
|Support 2
|95.1
|Resistance 3
|102.6
|Support 3
|93.0
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 91 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 93993 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 84 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹98.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹100.37 & ₹96.91 yesterday to end at ₹98.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
