NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at 98.17, up 0.8% from yesterday's 97.39

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 97.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.17 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Highlights

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC's stock opened at 99.4 and closed at 98.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 100.37, while the lowest was 96.91. The market capitalization of NHPC stands at 97,828.59 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is 115.84, and the 52-week low is 42.55. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on the last trading day was 7,871,606.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC has a 4.74% MF holding & 6.80% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.62% in december to 4.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.38% in december to 6.80% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:33 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC reported a ROE of 10.83% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment of 6.06%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 8.99% and 11.69% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:06 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC has shown an EPS growth of 10.48% and a revenue growth of 1.96% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 97727.90 cr, which is -7.87% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a -18.95% revenue growth and ∞% profit growth in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 26.66% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 06:01 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 0.8% to reach 98.17, outperforming its peers. While JSW Energy and Torrent Power are experiencing declines, Adani Energy Solutions and SJVN are seeing an uptick in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1032.3511.41.121250.0686.9115157.89
JSW Energy594.0-4.0-0.67651.55240.097487.97
NHPC98.170.780.8115.8442.5598612.11
Torrent Power1340.0-26.15-1.911633.1521.764402.65
SJVN131.82.451.89170.4535.1751794.7
16 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC stock reached a high of 99.5 and a low of 97.24 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed today at ₹98.17, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹97.39

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price closed the day at 98.17 - a 0.8% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 99.23 , 100.52 , 101.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 96.93 , 95.92 , 94.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:46 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -6.91% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the volume of NHPC traded is 6.91% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 98.17, which is down by 0.8%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:36 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:21 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹98.04, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹97.39

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 98.04 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 96.2 and 99.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 96.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days95.95
10 Days97.21
20 Days93.87
50 Days90.71
100 Days84.32
300 Days68.42
16 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -11.60% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NHPC traded until 2 PM is down by 11.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 98, showing a decrease of 0.63%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:38 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 98.33 and 97.26 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 97.26 and selling near the hourly resistance at 98.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 197.89Support 197.28
Resistance 298.17Support 296.95
Resistance 398.5Support 396.67
16 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 26.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 02:09 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹97.4, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹97.39

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at 97.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 96.2 and 99.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 96.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -14.23% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The volume of NHPC traded until 1 PM is 14.23% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at 97.42, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further declines in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC reached a high of 98.58 and a low of 97.51 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 98.13 and 97.83, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider exiting current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 198.33Support 197.26
Resistance 298.99Support 296.85
Resistance 399.4Support 396.19
16 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC stock's low price today was 98.01 and the high price reached was 99.50.

16 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.99% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the volume of NHPC traded is 14.99% lower compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 98.51, marking a decrease of 1.15%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 99.18 and 98.05 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 98.05 and selling near the hourly resistance of 99.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 198.81Support 198.13
Resistance 299.19Support 297.83
Resistance 399.49Support 397.45
16 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days95.95
10 Days97.21
20 Days93.87
50 Days90.71
100 Days84.32
300 Days68.42
16 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹98.72, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹97.39

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at 98.72 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 96.2 and 99.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 96.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -24.26% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The volume of NHPC traded by 11 AM is 24.26% lower than yesterday, with the price at 98.4, down by 1.04%. Analyzing volume traded along with price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 99.4 and 98.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 98.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 99.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.18Support 198.05
Resistance 299.85Support 297.59
Resistance 3100.31Support 396.92
16 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹98.45, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹97.39

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at 98.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 96.2 and 99.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 96.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 1.54% to reach 98.89, outperforming its peers. While Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and Torrent Power saw a decline in their stock prices, SJVN, another peer of NHPC, experienced an increase. The overall market performance was negative, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both down by -0.19%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1020.3-0.65-0.061250.0686.9113813.72
JSW Energy597.5-0.5-0.08651.55240.098062.4
NHPC98.891.51.54115.8442.5599335.35
Torrent Power1362.2-3.95-0.291633.1521.765469.62
SJVN131.452.11.62170.4535.1751657.16
16 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 27.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -23.64% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume is down by 23.64% compared to yesterday, while the price has decreased by 1.76% to 99.1. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 99.35 & a low of 98.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.4Support 198.15
Resistance 2100.0Support 297.5
Resistance 3100.65Support 396.9
16 May 2024, 10:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 1.08% to reach 98.44, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Adani Energy Solutions is declining, whereas JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are all seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.29% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1019.0-1.95-0.191250.0686.9113668.7
JSW Energy600.352.350.39651.55240.098530.14
NHPC98.441.051.08115.8442.5598883.32
Torrent Power1373.06.850.51633.1521.765988.68
SJVN132.22.852.2170.4535.1751951.89
16 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹98.83, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹97.39

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 98.83 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 96.2 and 99.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 96.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price increased by 1.95% and is currently trading at 99.29. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 120.11% to reach 99.29. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to reach 22319.20 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.47%
3 Months8.24%
6 Months88.39%
YTD50.77%
1 Year120.11%
16 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.4Support 196.2
Resistance 2101.5Support 295.1
Resistance 3102.6Support 393.0
16 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 26.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 91 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 93993 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 84 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

16 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹98.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 100.37 & 96.91 yesterday to end at 98.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

