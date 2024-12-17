NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹86.15 and closed at ₹85.43, showing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹86.40 and a low of ₹85. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹85,824.78 crore. Over the past year, NHPC has experienced a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹58.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 570,669 shares.
NHPC trading at ₹85.49, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹85.27
NHPC share price is at ₹85.49 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹84.7 and ₹86.09 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹84.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 86.09 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Price Analysis
The share price of NHPC has increased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹85.40. Over the past year, NHPC shares have experienced a significant rise of 31.02%, reaching ₹85.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.77%
|3 Months
|-10.05%
|6 Months
|-16.92%
|YTD
|31.93%
|1 Year
|31.02%
Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|86.09
|Support 1
|84.7
|Resistance 2
|86.94
|Support 2
|84.16
|Resistance 3
|87.48
|Support 3
|83.31
Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 17.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25344 k
The trading volume yesterday was 44.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 570 k.
NHPC closed at ₹85.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹86.4 & ₹85 yesterday to end at ₹85.27. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.