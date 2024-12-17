Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 85.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.49 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 86.15 and closed at 85.43, showing a decline. The stock reached a high of 86.40 and a low of 85. The company's market capitalization stands at 85,824.78 crore. Over the past year, NHPC has experienced a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 58.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 570,669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹85.49, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹85.27

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 85.49 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 84.7 and 86.09 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 84.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 86.09 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 0.15%, currently trading at 85.40. Over the past year, NHPC shares have experienced a significant rise of 31.02%, reaching 85.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.77%
3 Months-10.05%
6 Months-16.92%
YTD31.93%
1 Year31.02%
17 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 186.09Support 184.7
Resistance 286.94Support 284.16
Resistance 387.48Support 383.31
17 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 17.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1112
17 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25344 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 570 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹85.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 86.4 & 85 yesterday to end at 85.27. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

