Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -2.87 %. The stock closed at 75.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.16 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC's stock opened at 75.33 and closed slightly lower at 75.32. The stock reached a high of 75.84 and a low of 72.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of 73,422.49 crore, NHPC's shares traded a volume of 557,815 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 118.45, while the 52-week low is 71.01, indicating significant price fluctuations.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 175.22Support 171.76
Resistance 277.25Support 270.33
Resistance 378.68Support 368.3
17 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 25.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold2111
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell1111
17 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16346 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 557 k.

17 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹75.32 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 75.84 & 72.40 yesterday to end at 73.16. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.