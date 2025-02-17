NHPC Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC's stock opened at ₹75.33 and closed slightly lower at ₹75.32. The stock reached a high of ₹75.84 and a low of ₹72.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹73,422.49 crore, NHPC's shares traded a volume of 557,815 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹118.45, while the 52-week low is ₹71.01, indicating significant price fluctuations.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|75.22
|Support 1
|71.76
|Resistance 2
|77.25
|Support 2
|70.33
|Resistance 3
|78.68
|Support 3
|68.3
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 25.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 557 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹75.84 & ₹72.40 yesterday to end at ₹73.16. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend