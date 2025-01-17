Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 77.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.79 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 78.16 and closed at 77.20, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 79.28 and a low of 78 during the session. With a market capitalization of 79,185.01 crore, NHPC's performance is contrasted by its 52-week high of 118.45 and low of 68.54. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 816,987 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19852 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 816 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹77.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 79.28 & 78 yesterday to end at 78.79. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.