NHPC Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹78.16 and closed at ₹77.20, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹79.28 and a low of ₹78 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹79,185.01 crore, NHPC's performance is contrasted by its 52-week high of ₹118.45 and low of ₹68.54. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 816,987 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 816 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.28 & ₹78 yesterday to end at ₹78.79. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend