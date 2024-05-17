Active Stocks
NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at ₹99.24, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹98.17

45 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 98.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.24 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Highlights

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed at 97.39, slightly lower than the open price of 98.4. The stock reached a high of 99.5 and a low of 97.24 during the trading day. The market cap of NHPC is 98,612.11 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is 115.84, while the 52-week low is 42.55. The BSE volume for NHPC was 4,963,528 shares.

17 May 2024, 08:03:18 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC has a 4.74% MF holding & 6.80% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.62% in december to 4.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.38% in december to 6.80% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:35:08 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 10.83%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 6.06%. Analysts predict that the ROE for the current fiscal year will be 8.99% and increase to 11.69% in the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:04:40 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC has shown an EPS growth of 10.48% and a revenue growth of 1.96% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated revenue of 97727.90 crore, which is 7.87% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of -18.95% and an unknown percentage change in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:37:46 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 27.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 06:08:06 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 1.09% to reach 99.24, outperforming its peers. While JSW Energy is declining, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and SJVN are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1033.00.650.061250.0686.9115230.39
JSW Energy592.9-1.1-0.19651.55240.097307.44
NHPC99.241.071.09115.8442.5599686.93
Torrent Power1382.143.753.271633.1521.766426.05
SJVN134.652.852.16170.4535.1752914.69
17 May 2024, 05:33:57 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC stock's high for the day was 100.65 and the low was 98.25.

17 May 2024, 03:53:04 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed today at ₹99.24, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹98.17

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price closed the day at 99.24 - a 1.09% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 100.55 , 101.75 , 102.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 98.2 , 97.05 , 95.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:51:06 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 2.33% higher than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The volume of NHPC traded until 3 PM is 2.33% higher than yesterday, with the price at 99.24, up by 1.09%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 03:38:43 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:18:07 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹99.32, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹98.17

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 99.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 100.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 100.52 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 03:02:41 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:59:29 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days95.66
10 Days97.33
20 Days94.18
50 Days90.78
100 Days84.67
300 Days68.67
17 May 2024, 02:48:42 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 6.12% higher than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NHPC's trading volume is 6.12% higher than yesterday, with the price at 99.61, up by 1.47%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend supported by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:36:30 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC reached a high of 100.65 and a low of 99.13 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 99.73 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1100.5Support 198.98
Resistance 2101.33Support 298.29
Resistance 3102.02Support 397.46
17 May 2024, 02:16:10 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:09:39 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹99.6, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹98.17

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 99.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 100.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 100.52 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 01:56:15 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -8.61% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The volume of NHPC traded until 1 PM is 8.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 99.77, reflecting a decrease of 1.63%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:37:09 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 99.41 and 98.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 98.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 99.41.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.73Support 198.94
Resistance 2100.16Support 298.58
Resistance 3100.52Support 398.15
17 May 2024, 01:02:01 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC stock reached a high of 99.65 and a low of 98.25 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:47:54 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -13.16% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NHPC traded as of 12 AM is 13.16% lower than yesterday, with the price at 99.39, down by 1.24%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:37:08 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been fluctuating between 99.46 and 98.56 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 98.56 and selling near the hourly resistance at 99.46.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.41Support 198.92
Resistance 299.62Support 298.64
Resistance 399.9Support 398.43
17 May 2024, 12:22:46 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:21:42 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:17:14 PM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹98.92, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹98.17

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 98.92 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 96.93 and 99.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 96.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:54:44 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -8.38% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume is 8.38% lower compared to yesterday, while the price has fallen to 99.02, down by 0.87%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:43:07 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between the levels of 99.62 and 98.45 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 98.45 and selling near the hourly resistance of 99.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.46Support 198.56
Resistance 2100.0Support 298.2
Resistance 3100.36Support 397.66
17 May 2024, 11:30:22 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹98.93, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹98.17

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at 98.93 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 96.93 and 99.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 96.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:11:33 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC stock price has increased by 0.63% today, reaching 98.79, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN, are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown positive movement, with Nifty up by 0.23% and Sensex up by 0.33%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1035.753.40.331250.0686.9115537.15
JSW Energy604.1510.151.71651.55240.099153.8
NHPC98.880.710.72115.8442.5599325.3
Torrent Power1374.335.952.691633.1521.766051.16
SJVN132.250.450.34170.4535.1751971.54
17 May 2024, 11:03:55 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:55:54 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -15.31% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's trading volume as of 10 AM is 15.31% lower compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 99.23, down by 1.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:41:46 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 99.42 & a low of 98.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.62Support 198.45
Resistance 2100.1Support 297.76
Resistance 3100.79Support 397.28
17 May 2024, 10:15:59 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:57:10 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.89% to reach 99.04, aligning with the upward trend of its peer companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.16% and -0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1034.852.50.241250.0686.9115436.76
JSW Energy599.55.50.93651.55240.098390.64
NHPC99.040.870.89115.8442.5599486.02
Torrent Power1373.4535.12.621633.1521.766010.31
SJVN132.851.050.8170.4535.1752207.33
17 May 2024, 09:41:39 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹98.38, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹98.17

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 98.38 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 96.93 and 99.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 96.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:19:18 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's share price has increased by 0.67% today, trading at 98.83. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 121.67%, reaching 98.83. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.86%
3 Months3.72%
6 Months89.58%
YTD52.01%
1 Year121.67%
17 May 2024, 09:00:31 AM IST

17 May 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.23Support 196.93
Resistance 2100.52Support 295.92
Resistance 3101.53Support 394.63
17 May 2024, 08:32:48 AM IST

17 May 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 85 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 95892 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 80 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

17 May 2024, 08:03:58 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹97.39 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 99.5 & 97.24 yesterday to end at 97.39. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

