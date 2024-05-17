NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at 99.24, up 1.09% from yesterday's 98.17

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed at ₹97.39, slightly lower than the open price of ₹98.4. The stock reached a high of ₹99.5 and a low of ₹97.24 during the trading day. The market cap of NHPC is ₹98,612.11 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹115.84, while the 52-week low is ₹42.55. The BSE volume for NHPC was 4,963,528 shares.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC has a 4.74% MF holding & 6.80% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.62% in december to 4.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.38% in december to 6.80% in march quarter.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 10.83%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 6.06%. Analysts predict that the ROE for the current fiscal year will be 8.99% and increase to 11.69% in the upcoming fiscal year.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC has shown an EPS growth of 10.48% and a revenue growth of 1.96% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated revenue of 97727.90 crore, which is 7.87% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of -18.95% and an unknown percentage change in profit for the fourth quarter.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 1.09% to reach ₹99.24, outperforming its peers. While JSW Energy is declining, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and SJVN are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC stock's high for the day was ₹100.65 and the low was ₹98.25.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price closed the day at ₹99.24 - a 1.09% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 100.55 , 101.75 , 102.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 98.2 , 97.05 , 95.85.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The volume of NHPC traded until 3 PM is 2.33% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹99.24, up by 1.09%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹99.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹100.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹100.52 then there can be further positive price movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|95.66
|10 Days
|97.33
|20 Days
|94.18
|50 Days
|90.78
|100 Days
|84.67
|300 Days
|68.67
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NHPC's trading volume is 6.12% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹99.61, up by 1.47%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend supported by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC reached a high of 100.65 and a low of 99.13 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 99.73 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|100.5
|Support 1
|98.98
|Resistance 2
|101.33
|Support 2
|98.29
|Resistance 3
|102.02
|Support 3
|97.46
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹99.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹100.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹100.52 then there can be further positive price movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The volume of NHPC traded until 1 PM is 8.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹99.77, reflecting a decrease of 1.63%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 99.41 and 98.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 98.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 99.41.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.73
|Support 1
|98.94
|Resistance 2
|100.16
|Support 2
|98.58
|Resistance 3
|100.52
|Support 3
|98.15
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC stock reached a high of ₹99.65 and a low of ₹98.25 on the current day.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NHPC traded as of 12 AM is 13.16% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹99.39, down by 1.24%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been fluctuating between 99.46 and 98.56 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 98.56 and selling near the hourly resistance at 99.46.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.41
|Support 1
|98.92
|Resistance 2
|99.62
|Support 2
|98.64
|Resistance 3
|99.9
|Support 3
|98.43
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹98.92 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹96.93 and ₹99.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹96.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume is 8.38% lower compared to yesterday, while the price has fallen to ₹99.02, down by 0.87%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between the levels of 99.62 and 98.45 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 98.45 and selling near the hourly resistance of 99.62.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.46
|Support 1
|98.56
|Resistance 2
|100.0
|Support 2
|98.2
|Resistance 3
|100.36
|Support 3
|97.66
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at ₹98.93 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹96.93 and ₹99.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹96.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC stock price has increased by 0.63% today, reaching ₹98.79, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN, are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown positive movement, with Nifty up by 0.23% and Sensex up by 0.33%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1035.75
|3.4
|0.33
|1250.0
|686.9
|115537.15
|JSW Energy
|604.15
|10.15
|1.71
|651.55
|240.0
|99153.8
|NHPC
|98.88
|0.71
|0.72
|115.84
|42.55
|99325.3
|Torrent Power
|1374.3
|35.95
|2.69
|1633.1
|521.7
|66051.16
|SJVN
|132.25
|0.45
|0.34
|170.45
|35.17
|51971.54
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's trading volume as of 10 AM is 15.31% lower compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹99.23, down by 1.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 99.42 & a low of 98.25 in the previous trading hour.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.62
|Support 1
|98.45
|Resistance 2
|100.1
|Support 2
|97.76
|Resistance 3
|100.79
|Support 3
|97.28
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.89% to reach ₹99.04, aligning with the upward trend of its peer companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.16% and -0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1034.85
|2.5
|0.24
|1250.0
|686.9
|115436.76
|JSW Energy
|599.5
|5.5
|0.93
|651.55
|240.0
|98390.64
|NHPC
|99.04
|0.87
|0.89
|115.84
|42.55
|99486.02
|Torrent Power
|1373.45
|35.1
|2.62
|1633.1
|521.7
|66010.31
|SJVN
|132.85
|1.05
|0.8
|170.45
|35.17
|52207.33
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹98.38 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹96.93 and ₹99.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹96.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC's share price has increased by 0.67% today, trading at ₹98.83. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 121.67%, reaching ₹98.83. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.86%
|3 Months
|3.72%
|6 Months
|89.58%
|YTD
|52.01%
|1 Year
|121.67%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.23
|Support 1
|96.93
|Resistance 2
|100.52
|Support 2
|95.92
|Resistance 3
|101.53
|Support 3
|94.63
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 26.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 80 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹99.5 & ₹97.24 yesterday to end at ₹97.39. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
