NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹88.15 and closed at ₹88.93 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹91.8 and the low was ₹87.61. The market capitalization stood at ₹91,580.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹115.84 and ₹41.71 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,984,162 shares.
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹92.25, with a percent change of 1.18% and a net change of 1.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.25%
|3 Months
|26.37%
|6 Months
|71.75%
|YTD
|41.18%
|1 Year
|109.9%
The NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹91.17, with a percent change of 2.52 and a net change of 2.24. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,984,162 with a closing price of ₹88.93.
