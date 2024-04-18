Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 91.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.25 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 88.15 and closed at 88.93 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 91.8 and the low was 87.61. The market capitalization stood at 91,580.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 115.84 and 41.71 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,984,162 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

18 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹92.25, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹91.17

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 92.25, with a percent change of 1.18% and a net change of 1.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.25%
3 Months26.37%
6 Months71.75%
YTD41.18%
1 Year109.9%
18 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹91.17, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹88.93

The NHPC stock is currently trading at 91.17, with a percent change of 2.52 and a net change of 2.24. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹88.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,984,162 with a closing price of 88.93.

