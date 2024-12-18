NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹85.19 and closed slightly higher at ₹85.27. The stock reached a high of ₹85.87 and a low of ₹84.61 during the day. NHPC's market capitalization stands at ₹85,613.83 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹58.35, with a BSE trading volume of 1,031,138 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC stock today recorded a low of ₹83.55 and a high of ₹85.18. This indicates some volatility in trading, with the stock fluctuating within this range during the day. Investors may find these levels significant for potential buying or selling decisions.
NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -55.35% lower than yesterday
NHPC Live Updates: As of midnight, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 55.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹83.75, reflecting a decline of 1.39%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 84.13 and 83.77 levels in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 83.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 84.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.13
|Support 1
|83.53
|Resistance 2
|84.47
|Support 2
|83.27
|Resistance 3
|84.73
|Support 3
|82.93
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends
NHPC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹83.92, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹84.93
NHPC Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has broken the first support of ₹84.41 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹83.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹83.9 then there can be further negative price movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|85.86
|10 Days
|84.16
|20 Days
|82.41
|50 Days
|83.75
|100 Days
|90.80
|300 Days
|93.56
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 84.74 and 83.53 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 83.53 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 84.74.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.13
|Support 1
|83.77
|Resistance 2
|84.36
|Support 2
|83.64
|Resistance 3
|84.49
|Support 3
|83.41
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -63.62% lower than yesterday
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 63.62% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at ₹83.88, reflecting a decline of 1.24%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is a positive price shift accompanied by increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price shift with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹84.07, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹84.93
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has broken the first support of ₹84.41 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹83.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹83.9 then there can be further negative price movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has dropped by 1.01% today, currently trading at ₹84.07, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and SJVN, are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.44% and 0.51%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|681.35
|-3.2
|-0.47
|804.95
|397.7
|111823.96
|Adani Energy Solutions
|803.1
|-10.45
|-1.28
|1347.9
|588.25
|89585.22
|NHPC
|84.07
|-0.86
|-1.01
|118.45
|58.35
|84448.61
|Torrent Power
|1600.9
|-23.1
|-1.42
|2037.35
|869.35
|76941.94
|SJVN
|115.8
|-2.25
|-1.91
|170.45
|81.46
|45507.08
NHPC Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 19.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -59.20% lower than yesterday
NHPC Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 59.20% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹84.23, reflecting a drop of 0.82%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 85.0 & a low of 83.79 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.74
|Support 1
|83.53
|Resistance 2
|85.47
|Support 2
|83.05
|Resistance 3
|85.95
|Support 3
|82.32
NHPC Live Updates:
NHPC
NHPC
NHPC Live Updates: Stock Peers
NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price has dropped by 0.79%, currently trading at ₹84.26, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and SJVN, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight movements of 0.06% and -0.02%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|680.0
|-4.55
|-0.66
|804.95
|397.7
|111602.39
|Adani Energy Solutions
|808.0
|-5.55
|-0.68
|1347.9
|588.25
|90131.81
|NHPC
|84.26
|-0.67
|-0.79
|118.45
|58.35
|84639.46
|Torrent Power
|1605.85
|-18.15
|-1.12
|2037.35
|869.35
|77179.85
|SJVN
|115.95
|-2.1
|-1.78
|170.45
|81.46
|45566.03
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹84.55, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹84.93
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹84.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹84.41 and ₹85.66 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹84.41 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 85.66 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹85.08. Over the past year, NHPC shares have appreciated by 29.33%, reaching ₹85.08. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.17%
|3 Months
|-8.38%
|6 Months
|-16.45%
|YTD
|31.53%
|1 Year
|29.33%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|85.66
|Support 1
|84.41
|Resistance 2
|86.4
|Support 2
|83.9
|Resistance 3
|86.91
|Support 3
|83.16
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 17.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25212 k
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1031 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹85.27 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹85.87 & ₹84.61 yesterday to end at ₹84.93. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.