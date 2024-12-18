Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 84.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.92 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 85.19 and closed slightly higher at 85.27. The stock reached a high of 85.87 and a low of 84.61 during the day. NHPC's market capitalization stands at 85,613.83 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 58.35, with a BSE trading volume of 1,031,138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:04 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC stock today recorded a low of 83.55 and a high of 85.18. This indicates some volatility in trading, with the stock fluctuating within this range during the day. Investors may find these levels significant for potential buying or selling decisions.

18 Dec 2024, 12:46 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -55.35% lower than yesterday

NHPC Live Updates: As of midnight, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 55.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 83.75, reflecting a decline of 1.39%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:40 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 84.13 and 83.77 levels in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 83.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 84.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.13Support 183.53
Resistance 284.47Support 283.27
Resistance 384.73Support 382.93
18 Dec 2024, 12:26 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹83.92, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹84.93

NHPC Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has broken the first support of 84.41 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 83.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of 83.9 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days85.86
10 Days84.16
20 Days82.41
50 Days83.75
100 Days90.80
300 Days93.56
18 Dec 2024, 11:57 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 84.74 and 83.53 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 83.53 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 84.74.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.13Support 183.77
Resistance 284.36Support 283.64
Resistance 384.49Support 383.41
18 Dec 2024, 11:55 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -63.62% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 63.62% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at 83.88, reflecting a decline of 1.24%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is a positive price shift accompanied by increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price shift with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:23 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹84.07, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹84.93

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has broken the first support of 84.41 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 83.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of 83.9 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:14 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has dropped by 1.01% today, currently trading at 84.07, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and SJVN, are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.44% and 0.51%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy681.35-3.2-0.47804.95397.7111823.96
Adani Energy Solutions803.1-10.45-1.281347.9588.2589585.22
NHPC84.07-0.86-1.01118.4558.3584448.61
Torrent Power1600.9-23.1-1.422037.35869.3576941.94
SJVN115.8-2.25-1.91170.4581.4645507.08
18 Dec 2024, 11:02 AM IST NHPC Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 19.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1112
18 Dec 2024, 10:49 AM IST NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -59.20% lower than yesterday

NHPC Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 59.20% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 84.23, reflecting a drop of 0.82%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:34 AM IST NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 85.0 & a low of 83.79 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.74Support 183.53
Resistance 285.47Support 283.05
Resistance 385.95Support 382.32
18 Dec 2024, 10:10 AM IST NHPC Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:55 AM IST NHPC Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price has dropped by 0.79%, currently trading at 84.26, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and SJVN, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight movements of 0.06% and -0.02%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy680.0-4.55-0.66804.95397.7111602.39
Adani Energy Solutions808.0-5.55-0.681347.9588.2590131.81
NHPC84.26-0.67-0.79118.4558.3584639.46
Torrent Power1605.85-18.15-1.122037.35869.3577179.85
SJVN115.95-2.1-1.78170.4581.4645566.03
18 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹84.55, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹84.93

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 84.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 84.41 and 85.66 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 84.41 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 85.66 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at 85.08. Over the past year, NHPC shares have appreciated by 29.33%, reaching 85.08. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.17%
3 Months-8.38%
6 Months-16.45%
YTD31.53%
1 Year29.33%
18 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 185.66Support 184.41
Resistance 286.4Support 283.9
Resistance 386.91Support 383.16
18 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 17.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1112
18 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25212 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1031 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹85.27 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 85.87 & 84.61 yesterday to end at 84.93. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

