NHPC Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹72.55 and closed at ₹73.16, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹73.62 and a low of ₹71.12 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹73,392.38 crore, NHPC's share volume on BSE was 796,767. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹71.01, indicating significant fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has decreased by 0.72%, currently trading at ₹72.60. Over the past year, NHPC's shares have dropped by 21.15%, reaching ₹72.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22,959.50 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.89%
|3 Months
|-4.68%
|6 Months
|-23.89%
|YTD
|-9.27%
|1 Year
|-21.15%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|74.13
|Support 1
|71.63
|Resistance 2
|75.12
|Support 2
|70.12
|Resistance 3
|76.63
|Support 3
|69.13
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 25.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16356 k
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 796 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹73.16 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹73.62 & ₹71.12 yesterday to end at ₹73.13. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend