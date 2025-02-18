Explore
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 73.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.13 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 72.55 and closed at 73.16, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 73.62 and a low of 71.12 during the day. With a market capitalization of 73,392.38 crore, NHPC's share volume on BSE was 796,767. The stock has a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 71.01, indicating significant fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:17:11 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has decreased by 0.72%, currently trading at 72.60. Over the past year, NHPC's shares have dropped by 21.15%, reaching 72.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22,959.50 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.89%
3 Months-4.68%
6 Months-23.89%
YTD-9.27%
1 Year-21.15%
18 Feb 2025, 08:45:33 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 174.13Support 171.63
Resistance 275.12Support 270.12
Resistance 376.63Support 369.13
18 Feb 2025, 08:31:07 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 25.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold2111
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell1111
18 Feb 2025, 08:18:08 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16356 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 796 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:03:45 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹73.16 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 73.62 & 71.12 yesterday to end at 73.13. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

