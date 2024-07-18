NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Slides as Market Suffers Losses

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹116.35 and closed at ₹115.80 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹117.30, while the low was ₹113. The market capitalization stands at ₹113,760.02 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹118.45 and the low is ₹45.35. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 3,637,607.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹109.35, down -3.44% from yesterday's ₹113.25
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has broken the first support of ₹111.71 & second support of ₹110.2 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹107.41. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹107.41 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has dropped by -0.40% and is currently trading at ₹112.80. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 145.84% to reach ₹112.80. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.87% to reach 24613.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.75%
|3 Months
|12.18%
|6 Months
|56.48%
|YTD
|75.25%
|1 Year
|145.84%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.01
|Support 1
|111.71
|Resistance 2
|118.8
|Support 2
|110.2
|Resistance 3
|120.31
|Support 3
|107.41
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 16.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 64 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 76909 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹115.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.3 & ₹113 yesterday to end at ₹113.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend