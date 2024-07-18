Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Slides as Market Suffers Losses

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -3.44 %. The stock closed at 113.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.35 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 116.35 and closed at 115.80 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 117.30, while the low was 113. The market capitalization stands at 113,760.02 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is 118.45 and the low is 45.35. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 3,637,607.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹109.35, down -3.44% from yesterday's ₹113.25

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has broken the first support of 111.71 & second support of 110.2 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 107.41. If the stock price breaks the final support of 107.41 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has dropped by -0.40% and is currently trading at 112.80. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 145.84% to reach 112.80. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.87% to reach 24613.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.75%
3 Months12.18%
6 Months56.48%
YTD75.25%
1 Year145.84%
18 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.01Support 1111.71
Resistance 2118.8Support 2110.2
Resistance 3120.31Support 3107.41
18 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 95.0, 16.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3233
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 64 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 76909 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

18 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹115.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 117.3 & 113 yesterday to end at 113.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

