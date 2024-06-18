Explore
Tue Jun 18 2024 09:43:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.95 -0.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 846.60 0.76%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 490.25 2.70%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 325.70 1.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,597.60 0.01%
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 102.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.7 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 102.5 and closed at 102.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 104.25, while the low was 101.6. The market capitalization stood at 103,011.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 117.8 and 43.9, respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 5,653,190.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:30:49 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹102.7, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹102.55

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 102.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 101.36 and 104.06 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 101.36 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 104.06 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:17:57 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.44% today, trading at 103.00. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 128.74% to reach 103.00. In contrast, Nifty rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.59%
3 Months16.69%
6 Months57.71%
YTD58.81%
1 Year128.74%
18 Jun 2024, 08:51:04 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1104.06Support 1101.36
Resistance 2105.53Support 2100.13
Resistance 3106.76Support 398.66
18 Jun 2024, 08:33:52 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 29.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jun 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 131779 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:04:59 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹102.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 104.25 & 101.6 yesterday to end at 102.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

