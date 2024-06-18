NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹102.5 and closed at ₹102.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹104.25, while the low was ₹101.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹103,011.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹117.8 and ₹43.9, respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 5,653,190.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹102.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹101.36 and ₹104.06 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹101.36 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 104.06 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.44% today, trading at ₹103.00. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 128.74% to reach ₹103.00. In contrast, Nifty rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.59%
|3 Months
|16.69%
|6 Months
|57.71%
|YTD
|58.81%
|1 Year
|128.74%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|104.06
|Support 1
|101.36
|Resistance 2
|105.53
|Support 2
|100.13
|Resistance 3
|106.76
|Support 3
|98.66
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 29.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹104.25 & ₹101.6 yesterday to end at ₹102.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend