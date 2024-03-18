Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 18 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 85.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.97 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 85.09 and closed at 85.03 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 87.74, while the low was 80.6. The market capitalization of NHPC was 83,343.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 115.84 and 38.7, respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 13,462,271 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹85.03 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, NHPC had a trading volume of 13,462,271 shares with a closing price of 85.03.

