NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at 79.17, up 1.11% from yesterday's 78.30

NHPC Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹77.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹77.55. The stock reached a high of ₹79.17 and a low of ₹77.63 during the session. NHPC's market capitalization stands at ₹78,652.62 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹71.01, with a trading volume of 468,399 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC has a 4.38% MF holding & 8.77% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.63% in to 4.38% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.38% in to 8.77% in quarter.
NHPC has a ROE of 9.58% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 4.78% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 7.00% & 9.00% respectively.
NHPC has delivered a EPS growth of 3.47% & a revenue degrowth of -0.05% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 99210.30 cr which is 3.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .
NHPC Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 16.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 1.11% today, reaching ₹79.17, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|797.45
|2.45
|0.31
|1347.9
|588.25
|96043.64
|Jsw Energy
|548.45
|20.45
|3.87
|804.95
|419.1
|95856.37
|Nhpc
|79.17
|0.87
|1.11
|118.45
|71.01
|79526.54
|Torrent Power
|1376.6
|66.4
|5.07
|2037.35
|1166.0
|69367.36
|Sjvn
|87.81
|1.57
|1.82
|159.6
|80.5
|34507.53
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Nhpc stock reached a low of ₹77.90 and peaked at ₹79.32. This range indicates some volatility, with the stock fluctuating within a ₹1.42 gap throughout the trading session. Investors should monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price closed the day at ₹79.17 - a 1.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 79.69 , 80.26 , 81.16. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 78.22 , 77.32 , 76.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 7.58% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹79.17, reflecting a rise of 1.11%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a continued decrease in value.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹79.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹79.98. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹79.98 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|77.08
|10 Days
|75.93
|20 Days
|75.79
|50 Days
|76.82
|100 Days
|79.38
|300 Days
|89.45
NHPC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
NHPC Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 15.24% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹79.15, reflecting a rise of 1.09%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for assessing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal further downward pressure on prices.
NHPC Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.44 and 78.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.92 and selling near hourly resistance 79.44 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.31
|Support 1
|79.04
|Resistance 2
|79.43
|Support 2
|78.89
|Resistance 3
|79.58
|Support 3
|78.77
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹79.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹79.98. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹79.98 then there can be further positive price movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 22.59% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹79.16, reflecting a rise of 1.10%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.25 and 78.69 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.69 and selling near hourly resistance 79.25 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.44
|Support 1
|78.92
|Resistance 2
|79.64
|Support 2
|78.6
|Resistance 3
|79.96
|Support 3
|78.4
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, NHPC stock recorded a low of ₹77.90 and a high of ₹79.30. This indicates a price range of ₹1.40 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility within this period. Investors may be watching for potential movements in the stock price.
NHPC Live Updates: As of midnight, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 14.40% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹78.90, reflecting a rise of 0.77%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement coupled with high volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement alongside high volume may signal a further drop in prices.
NHPC Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 78.95 and 78.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.32 and selling near hourly resistance 78.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.25
|Support 1
|78.69
|Resistance 2
|79.49
|Support 2
|78.37
|Resistance 3
|79.81
|Support 3
|78.13
NHPC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|77.08
|10 Days
|75.93
|20 Days
|75.79
|50 Days
|76.82
|100 Days
|79.38
|300 Days
|89.45
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹78.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹77.55 and ₹79.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹77.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 79.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 7.64% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹78.80, reflecting a rise of 0.64%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price movements to identify trends. An upward price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 78.85 & a low of 78.22 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 78.54 and 78.73, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.95
|Support 1
|78.32
|Resistance 2
|79.22
|Support 2
|77.96
|Resistance 3
|79.58
|Support 3
|77.69
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹78.67 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹77.55 and ₹79.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹77.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 79.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price has increased by 0.50%, reaching ₹78.69, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|800.35
|5.35
|0.67
|1347.9
|588.25
|96392.91
|Jsw Energy
|531.3
|3.3
|0.63
|804.95
|419.1
|92858.94
|Nhpc
|78.69
|0.39
|0.5
|118.45
|71.01
|79044.38
|Torrent Power
|1336.0
|25.8
|1.97
|2037.35
|1166.0
|67321.51
|Sjvn
|87.3
|1.06
|1.23
|159.6
|80.5
|34307.11
NHPC Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 3.98% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹78.38, reflecting a decline of 0.10%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a possible continuation of the downward trend.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 78.45 & a low of 77.98 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.54
|Support 1
|78.07
|Resistance 2
|78.73
|Support 2
|77.79
|Resistance 3
|79.01
|Support 3
|77.6
NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price decreased by 0.13%, trading at ₹78.20, while its peers showed mixed performances. Jsw Energy experienced a decline, whereas Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and Sjvn saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.83% and 0.75%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|804.2
|9.2
|1.16
|1347.9
|588.25
|96856.6
|Jsw Energy
|526.85
|-1.15
|-0.22
|804.95
|419.1
|92081.19
|Nhpc
|78.2
|-0.1
|-0.13
|118.45
|71.01
|78552.17
|Torrent Power
|1322.3
|12.1
|0.92
|2037.35
|1166.0
|66631.16
|Sjvn
|87.0
|0.76
|0.88
|159.6
|80.5
|34189.21
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹78.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹77.55 and ₹79.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹77.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 79.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 0.56% today, currently trading at ₹78.74. However, over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a decline of 5.57%, also standing at ₹78.74. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.69%
|3 Months
|1.29%
|6 Months
|-18.57%
|YTD
|-2.92%
|1 Year
|-5.57%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.15
|Support 1
|77.55
|Resistance 2
|79.98
|Support 2
|76.78
|Resistance 3
|80.75
|Support 3
|75.95
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 468 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.17 & ₹77.63 yesterday to end at ₹78.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.