NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC closed today at 79.17, up 1.11% from yesterday's 78.30

11 min read . 08:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Highlights : NHPC stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 78.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.17 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Highlights

NHPC Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 77.90 and closed slightly lower at 77.55. The stock reached a high of 79.17 and a low of 77.63 during the session. NHPC's market capitalization stands at 78,652.62 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 71.01, with a trading volume of 468,399 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Shareholding information

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC has a 4.38% MF holding & 8.77% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.63% in to 4.38% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.38% in to 8.77% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:30 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

NHPC has a ROE of 9.58% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 4.78% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 7.00% & 9.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:00 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Financial performance

NHPC has delivered a EPS growth of 3.47% & a revenue degrowth of -0.05% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 99210.30 cr which is 3.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:31 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 16.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy0.000.0011
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 06:05 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 1.11% today, reaching 79.17, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions797.452.450.311347.9588.2596043.64
Jsw Energy548.4520.453.87804.95419.195856.37
Nhpc79.170.871.11118.4571.0179526.54
Torrent Power1376.666.45.072037.351166.069367.36
Sjvn87.811.571.82159.680.534507.53
18 Mar 2025, 05:31 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Nhpc share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Nhpc stock reached a low of 77.90 and peaked at 79.32. This range indicates some volatility, with the stock fluctuating within a 1.42 gap throughout the trading session. Investors should monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.

18 Mar 2025, 04:31 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.4%; Futures open interest increased by 1.64%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed today at ₹79.17, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹78.30

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price closed the day at 79.17 - a 1.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 79.69 , 80.26 , 81.16. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 78.22 , 77.32 , 76.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:46 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 7.58% higher than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 7.58% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 79.17, reflecting a rise of 1.11%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a continued decrease in value.

18 Mar 2025, 03:31 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:14 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹79.18, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹78.30

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 79.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 79.98. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 79.98 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 03:00 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days77.08
10 Days75.93
20 Days75.79
50 Days76.82
100 Days79.38
300 Days89.45
18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:46 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 15.24% higher than yesterday

NHPC Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 15.24% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 79.15, reflecting a rise of 1.09%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for assessing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal further downward pressure on prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:33 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.44 and 78.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.92 and selling near hourly resistance 79.44 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.31Support 179.04
Resistance 279.43Support 278.89
Resistance 379.58Support 378.77
18 Mar 2025, 02:10 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 16.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy0.000.0011
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 02:05 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹79.19, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹78.30

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 79.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 79.98. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 79.98 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:49 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 22.59% higher than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 22.59% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 79.16, reflecting a rise of 1.10%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:34 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 79.25 and 78.69 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.69 and selling near hourly resistance 79.25 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.44Support 178.92
Resistance 279.64Support 278.6
Resistance 379.96Support 378.4
18 Mar 2025, 01:12 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.0%; Futures open interest increased by 1.25%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 01:02 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Nhpc share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, NHPC stock recorded a low of 77.90 and a high of 79.30. This indicates a price range of 1.40 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility within this period. Investors may be watching for potential movements in the stock price.

18 Mar 2025, 12:47 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 14.40% higher than yesterday

NHPC Live Updates: As of midnight, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 14.40% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 78.90, reflecting a rise of 0.77%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement coupled with high volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement alongside high volume may signal a further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:37 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 78.95 and 78.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.32 and selling near hourly resistance 78.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.25Support 178.69
Resistance 279.49Support 278.37
Resistance 379.81Support 378.13
18 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days77.08
10 Days75.93
20 Days75.79
50 Days76.82
100 Days79.38
300 Days89.45
18 Mar 2025, 12:13 PM IST NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹78.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹78.30

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 78.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 77.55 and 79.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 77.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 79.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 7.64% higher than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume has increased by 7.64% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 78.80, reflecting a rise of 0.64%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price movements to identify trends. An upward price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 78.85 & a low of 78.22 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 78.54 and 78.73, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.95Support 178.32
Resistance 279.22Support 277.96
Resistance 379.58Support 377.69
18 Mar 2025, 11:24 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹78.67, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹78.30

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 78.67 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 77.55 and 79.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 77.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 79.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:14 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price has increased by 0.50%, reaching 78.69, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions800.355.350.671347.9588.2596392.91
Jsw Energy531.33.30.63804.95419.192858.94
Nhpc78.690.390.5118.4571.0179044.38
Torrent Power1336.025.81.972037.351166.067321.51
Sjvn87.31.061.23159.680.534307.11
18 Mar 2025, 11:04 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 17.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy0.000.0011
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 10:50 AM IST NHPC Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -3.98% lower than yesterday

NHPC Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume has decreased by 3.98% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 78.38, reflecting a decline of 0.10%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a possible continuation of the downward trend.

18 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST NHPC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC touched a high of 78.45 & a low of 77.98 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.54Support 178.07
Resistance 278.73Support 277.79
Resistance 379.01Support 377.6
18 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST NHPC Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST NHPC Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price decreased by 0.13%, trading at 78.20, while its peers showed mixed performances. Jsw Energy experienced a decline, whereas Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, and Sjvn saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.83% and 0.75%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions804.29.21.161347.9588.2596856.6
Jsw Energy526.85-1.15-0.22804.95419.192081.19
Nhpc78.2-0.1-0.13118.4571.0178552.17
Torrent Power1322.312.10.922037.351166.066631.16
Sjvn87.00.760.88159.680.534189.21
18 Mar 2025, 09:44 AM IST NHPC Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.19%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in NHPC suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹78.25, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹78.30

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 78.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 77.55 and 79.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 77.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 79.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 0.56% today, currently trading at 78.74. However, over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a decline of 5.57%, also standing at 78.74. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.69%
3 Months1.29%
6 Months-18.57%
YTD-2.92%
1 Year-5.57%
18 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.15Support 177.55
Resistance 279.98Support 276.78
Resistance 380.75Support 375.95
18 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 17.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy0.000.0011
    Hold2221
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19336 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 468 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹77.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 79.17 & 77.63 yesterday to end at 78.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

