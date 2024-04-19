Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 91.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.5 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 91.6 and closed at 91.17 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 92.95, and the low was 89.05. The market capitalization stood at 89,903.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 115.84 and 41.71 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 5,800,086 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹89.5, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹91.17

NHPC stock is currently priced at 89.5, reflecting a decrease of 1.83% with a net change of -1.67. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

19 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹91.17 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC on the BSE had a volume of 5,800,086 shares with a closing price of 91.17.

