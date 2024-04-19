NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock plummets in today's trading session

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹91.6 and closed at ₹91.17 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹92.95, and the low was ₹89.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹89,903.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹115.84 and ₹41.71 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 5,800,086 on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹89.5, reflecting a decrease of 1.83% with a net change of -1.67. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
On the last day of trading, NHPC on the BSE had a volume of 5,800,086 shares with a closing price of ₹91.17.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!