NHPC Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 93.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.15 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC had an opening price of 94.25 and closed at 93.65. The stock reached a high of 94.95 and dipped to a low of 92.55. NHPC's market capitalization stood at 94,574 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 118.45 and a low of 48.48. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,859,724 shares for NHPC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47486 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1859 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹93.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 94.95 & 92.55 yesterday to end at 94.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

