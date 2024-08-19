NHPC Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC had an opening price of ₹94.25 and closed at ₹93.65. The stock reached a high of ₹94.95 and dipped to a low of ₹92.55. NHPC's market capitalization stood at ₹94,574 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹48.48. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,859,724 shares for NHPC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1859 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹94.95 & ₹92.55 yesterday to end at ₹94.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.